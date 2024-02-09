Sigourney Weaver says MeToo gave women confidence

VALLADOLID.- The rebellion of women in cinema against the sexual assaults that the movement entailed MeToo made them now feel stronger to say no, he estimated this Friday in Espaa American actress Sigourney Weaver.

“I think it has made a big difference in the way we women feel and in the power we have to say ‘no,’ to say ‘enough,'” said Weaver in Valladolid, where she is to receive an Award this Saturday. Honorary Goya.

It has also helped to understand that abuse is: “something to be expected, and not to be too trusting.” “I think it has made a huge difference,” Weaver insisted.

The protagonist of Alien, 74 years old, thus responded to the issue that is dominating the days leading up to the great gala of Spanish cinema, that of the allegations of sexual violence against two Spanish directors, Carlos Vermut and Armando Ravelo.

“It is the women who report this situation and the abuses, who are making it safer for all women to work in this business,” she said, regarding these complaints.

Regarding the Goya award, the three-time Oscar-nominated actress said she felt: “very honored to be honored by the Spanish film community.”

Controversy in Spanish cinema

The MeToo movement emerged in 2017 as a label on social networks to protest against sexual assaults in the wake of the complaints against producer Harvey Weinstein, which ended up landing him in prison for rape.

The complaints against Vermut and Ravelo led the Spanish Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, to admit this Friday, on La Sexta television, that there exists: “a serious problem of sexual assaults and sexual violence also in the world of culture.”

For this reason, his ministry announced the creation of a care unit for victims of these crimes in the world of culture.

