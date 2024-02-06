Sigourney Weaver wins the 2024 International Goya

The Film Academy has awarded Sigourney Weaver the 2024 International Goya Award. The American actress and producer will, therefore, be in Valladolid next February 10 to collect the bobblehead for a career full of important works, among which are some of the most important projects in recent Spanish cinema, such as A monster is coming to see me or Red lights.

This award, the third International Goya in the history of the Academy, is created to recognize personalities who contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and viewers from around the world. In the case of Weaver, it aims to recognize her impressive career full of unforgettable films and inspire us by creating complex and strong female characters. The predecessors to the Film Academy Award were Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

A career full of success

The professional career of the New York actress is full of successes both on television and in film. In addition, he played an important role in one of the most important blockbusters on the Spanish big screen in recent years: A monster comes to see me. In fact, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

She also worked on Gorillas in the Mist, Women’s Weapons and Alien, where she played Lieutenant Ripley. Precisely thanks to her performances in those films, she was nominated for an Oscar in 1987 and 1989. For two of them, she even won her only two Golden Globe awards. On television, two of her greatest works were Call My Agent! and Political Animals.