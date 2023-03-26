Silhouette of Maya Nazor falls in love more than the girlfriend of the Santa Fe Klan

Maya Nazor is a beautiful, flirtatious and very sensual influencer from social networks that not long ago surprised her with her separation from the singer Santa Fe Klan and has now shown that she is more beautiful than ever after returning to being single.

It turns out that Maya Nazor in her latest TikTok post, in which in addition to joining a challenge, she also showed a look for this springbecause he wore the color of the season.

On this occasion, the ex-girlfriend of the Santa Fe Klan wore a tight lilac dress that made her show off her silhouette, which she has recovered after 8 months of becoming the mother of Luka, her son with the Guanajuato rapper.

The beautiful silhouette of Maya Nazor

At just 24 years old, the influencer revealed on her account on the platform developed in China a video in which she trended the song “Teteo” by El Fecho RD X You R.

It is a challenge that she had already done a couple of days ago, but this time she took the opportunity to splurge on style, as she did the viral choreography using her flirty fitted dress with openings, a piece with which she made it clear why she is a fashion benchmark for women. youths.

For the occasion, the ex-partner of the “Así soy” interpreter modeled a lilac cut-out style dress, a trend that has become one of her favorites, as she has already shown it with other revealing clothing items that make her look better than his ex’s girlfriend, according to netizens.

It stands out that the garment was strapless and had a drop neckline on the chest, as well as a cut below the top, it also had an opening on one of the legs, which also had a ribbon to adjust it to the figure and have an effect that it highlighted the crows, just as maya did.

Flattery to Maya Nazor

Maya Nazor always dazzles her fans



It is not for less that the sexy dress was perfect for this season because lilac is one of the colors that are dominating spring, as it has been seen on several shelves and on fashion catwalks.

This is how Nazor demonstrates why she has become a style benchmark for women, especially for those who are young mothers like her, but above all they have mentioned that more exquisite milk than the new girlfriend of the Santa Fe Klan.

It should be noted that the content creator shared the video with the phrase “Comment a nice phrase, lxs leo”, this to interact with her millions of followers, who immediately responded to her call: “I observe you, I respect you and I admire you as a mother and woman come on. Shine like never before I have an almost 4-year-old girl with a visual disability”, “God’s Times are perfect”, “Good good vibes”, “Beautiful” and “Precious”, among many others.

