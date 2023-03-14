Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy: new banking crisis?

SVB, a pioneer in technology market investment, has fallen out of favor. Its impact on the global market and the ghost of Lehman Brothers

bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has a fierce impact on the credibility of one of the most important banking systems on the planet. Founded in 1983, the financial entity knew how to break through in a thriving and competitive market until it became a giant, investing in Startups (companies dedicated to providing innovative solutions with high growth and risk power). However, its $200,000 in assets were not enough to contain the crisis.

Even the US federal administration decreed the closure of the Signature Bank (financial with large investments in cryptocurrencies), another entity with its committed capital. A domino effect is feared.

The causes of the fall of the SVB It is due to different factors: from the cooling of the financing market (due to the increase in interest and inflation), to fears of the massive sale of securities in order to repay deposits, to the reluctance of investors to high risk , particularly the shares of technology companies, as well as the lack of liquidity due to the decrease in deposits of companies in the sector.

It is still too early to predict the consequences of the bankruptcy of the SVB, but in order to alleviate them, the US president, Joe Biden, in a statement reported that his country’s banking system is “safe” and that the victims will be compensated. Likewise, he assured that the deposits of savers are safe. It seeks to avoid a massive withdrawal of funds.

The memory of Lehman Brothers

The financial crisis that the sector is going through is reminiscent of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. The entity, specialized in the high-risk mortgage market, lost all its assets in September 2008. It had simply sold mortgage loans to those who could not pay them. His fall sparked a global crisis. Not even the intervention of then-President Obama could offset the negative economic effects. The fear of a massive contagion scenario is the topic of conversation for specialists.

Specialists, investors and especially savers request increased regulations for the technology finance sector. Just as the fall in the value of cryptocurrencies forced states to intervene and provide a certain degree of stability, the business operation of startups needs to adapt within a framework that protects investors and users.

It is often argued that companies in the sector function informally, as de facto companies, making use of employees who work informally, with a high degree of volatility and permanence in the position. Their assets usually come from third parties, “investment desks” and from curious people in the matter. This is clearly not enough.

Managing a company does not only require capital, but certain characters that allow its partners adapt to challenging market changes.

The ponytails in the technological financial crypto market they seem endless. Companies and investors in the sector are devastated in a matter of hours due to the loss of confidence in the sector.

With the passing of days, we will know if the measures taken will be able to stop a crisis that could be replicated throughout the world.