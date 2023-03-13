Silicon Valley Bank collapse: the second largest bank failure in US history.

Fewer banks have failed in recent years, thanks in part to stricter regulations put in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Last Friday, Silicon Valley Bank became the largest US bank to fail since the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis.

The implosion of Washington Mutual, as well as the investment banks Lehman Bros. and Bear Stearns, was followed by the bankruptcy of the entire system. Between 2008 and 2015, more than 500 federally insured banks failed.

“Most were small to midsize regional banks and were taken over by other institutions, a common outcome for banks that have been placed under government control. Washington Mutual, which was heavily involved in subprime mortgages and became the largest failed bank in American history, was sold to JPMorgan Chase,” The New York Times reported.

Fewer banks have failed in recent years, thanks in part to stricter regulations put in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Before Silicon Valley Bank, the last company to go bankrupt was in late 2020, when the coronavirus was ravaging the country.

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: what will happen to the rest of the industry

It is not clear if the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank will spread to the industry in general. “The bank was best known for its lending to tech startups and had $209 billion in assets at the end of last year, making it the 16th largest bank in the country. But it’s still small compared to the top three, who own more than a trillion dollars each and have much more diversified business models and customer bases,” says the American media.

The regulation that was established for the largest banks in the country after the financial crisis includes strict capital requirements, which means that they must have a certain amount of reserves for times of crisisas well as stipulations on how diversified their businesses should be.

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse is the second largest bank failure in US history.

But Silicon Valley Bank and others of its size do not have the same regulatory oversight. In 2018, President Donald Trump signed a bill that lessened scrutiny for many regional banks. Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker was a strong supporter of the move. Among other things, he changed the requirements for the amount of cash these banks had to keep on their balance sheets to protect themselves against shocks.

US government wants to avoid financial contagion

US Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said the government is working to prevent the financial contagion before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but ruled out that they go to its “rescue”.

“We want to make sure that problems that exist in one bank don’t create contagion to others that are strong,” Yellen said during an interview with CBS.

Faced with the fall of the technological bank, the Deposit Guarantee Agency (FDIC) took control of the bank to protect the money kept by clients, as they showed massive withdrawals of many of them.

Although the effects of the SVB implosion have not affected the big banks, it has affected medium-sized and regional banks, since they withdrew from the Stock Exchange.

For example, the First Republic of California and Signature Bank lost value. Both institutions had clients with deposits greater than the maximum amount insured by the FDIC, about $250,000 per client, which could push them to withdraw their funds.

In the case of SVB, nearly 96% of deposits are not covered by the FDIC’s refund guarantee.

“I’m sure they (the FDIC) are considering a wide range of available options including acquisitions,” the Treasury secretary said.