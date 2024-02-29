Silvestre Dangond lanza videoclip de Coo, qu pas?

MIAMI.- The interpreter of valley music Sylvester Dangond winner of two Latin Grammys and nominated 11 times, premieres the VIDEO from song Coo, what not?.

The audiovisual material was recorded in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, by director Frankie Jazz. In it the singer appears suffering for the love of a woman who is in another room, without explaining what happened, while she seems to enjoy not answering him, neither her calls nor her text messages.

The 2nd theme of Silvestre Dangond

Coo, what not? is the release of the second music video, after Bacanofrom the album Too badwhich has achieved great receptivity by registering nearly 100 million views on various digital platforms since its launch.

“The song has come to take over the first place on the radio in Colombia, evidencing the continued influence of Silvestre Dangond in the world of music. Currently, he competes head to head on Colombian radio with other big names such as Karol G, Fonseca and Grupo Niche”, highlighted the production in a statement.

In this 2024, the performer of hits like Deny me three times y The most crazy things celebrate his career with the tour The power has arrived In colombia. Tour that is a tribute to his career, fans and album Too bad.

The singer-songwriter also has on his doorstep Ta malo USA Tour by the United States; starting on April 12 in Orlando and a day later in Miami, until reaching 15 other cities, including Los Angeles, on May 12; New York, May 31; to close in June in Boston, on the 2nd; and in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the 9th.