Silvestre Dangond’s album closes the year with 50 million views

MIAMI.- A few days before closing 2023, Sylvester Dangond celebrates the resounding reception of his most recent album, Too bad.

“50 million views confirm the great moment of the album’s work in less than two months after it came to light. The downloads of its songs on Spotify exceed 22 million and on Vevo 25 million,” the production reported in a statement.

Recorded from the Cucayo records studio, Handshake MusicTa malo It is an album made up of 15 inspirational songs by Silvestre himself along with other composers. In each topic, everyone created stories that connect with the most intimate of human relationships.

The production was in charge of Carlos Huertas Jr., Beto Urieles, Roland Valbuena and Silvestre Dangond; while the mix was by Carlos Huertas Jr., lvaro Arajo and Sergio Andrs Crdenas; mastering and Dolby Atmos by Carlos Freitas and Classic Master USA.

Although Too bad It has been well received, there are two songs from the album that have transcended the most: Silvestre’s vallenato y Bacanosongs that -according to the production- became hymns.

“Bacano, for example, is close to eight million views. It was number one on the general lists of National radio in Audiencia, Colombia for two consecutive weeks. And it remains in first place on the Tropical-Audiencia list,” the production indicated.

Sylvester Dangond Tour

Before an energetic crowd, Silvestre Dangond has displayed his talent by performing the complete repertoire of Too bad on a tour that bears the same name as the album.

“Each show is unique with themes like Coo, what happened?, La vallenata, Your favorite book and the successful Bacano, which have resonated throughout all the stadiums,” said the production. “The ‘silvestristas’, faithful followers of the vallenato icon, have experienced moments of euphoria and emotional connection with the music of their Colombian idol. This experience confirms once again Silvestre Dangond’s ability to unite diverse generations around his music, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of all attendees.”