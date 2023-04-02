Silvina Escudero received the cold with a microbikini that set a trend

One of the Argentine figures that became one of the favorites of many brands, is Silvina Escudero. After finishing the year 2022 in a dream way, since she went through the Civil Registry with his partner, Federico, who keeps a low profile. Also, the model showed her house and her pets, and she was more than happy with her present.

Something that caught the attention of her followers this weekend is that the brunette Silvina Escudero He decided to say goodbye to the heat and the summer, with a tiny swimsuit on his social networks.

Through your stories, Silvina Escudero was fashionable, with the summer trend: micro bikinis, in this case the model He chose a green one to promote the dog food brand he represents, and it surely shocked many. At 39, the dancer is more than energetic, vital and happy.

Silvina Escudero.

A few days ago, the cold came to stay as a welcome to autumn and silvina decided to greet him with the summer trend. Undoubtedly, the year 2023 began in the best way for Matías Alé’s ex. Good for her!

What is the house of Silvina Escudero and her husband like?

If there is something that never stops doing silvina, is to use their social networks. Through her Instagram account, she decided to share with her followers part of the property that she has with her husband Federico, and captivated her fans.

As could be seen, the kitchen is spacious and bright, which has an island and all the furniture in gray. The dressing room is one of the places that shows the most silvinain addition to the giant pool that the house has, in a private neighborhood.