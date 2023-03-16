Similar to “The Big Short,” a BlackBerry movie is coming

BlackBerry movie hits theaters in May

Inspired by a book by two journalists from the Globe and Mail, this one recounts the beginnings as well as the end of the smartphone brand.

A film that will certainly interest those who liked The Social Netwok, Jobs, or The Big Short

If you liked The Social Network and Jobs, the movie “BlackBerry” might also interest you. And while waiting for its cinema release on May 12, the production company IFC Films has just released a trailer. We discover Jay Baruchel and director Matt Johnson in the roles of Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fredin, the founders of the company. Glenn Howerton, meanwhile, plays Jim Balsillie who, at one time, acted as co-CEO of the company.

As a reminder, the project was announced in 2022 and we know that BlackBerry is inspired by the book “Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry”. It was written by two journalists from the Canadian media The Globe and Mail: Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff. “The true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone, BLACKBERRY is a whirlwind journey through ruthlessly competitive Silicon Valley at breakneck speeds”can we also read on the description of the trailer.

BlackBerry: from start to finish

If you have followed the history of BlackBerry, the events that will be recounted by this film probably no longer hold any secrets for you. Long before Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone, BlackBerry popularized smartphones. But unfortunately, the Canadian company has not been able to face the competition from Apple, as well as those from manufacturers of Android smartphones.

The trailer gives us a little preview, like an extract in which the founders present the idea, the demonstration of a prototype (still very rough), or the rise of BlackBerry. But the trailer also includes a clip from the moment that marks the beginning of the end of BlackBerry smartphones: the presentation of the iPhone. Alternatively, according to Deadline, the film might also remind you of The Big Short. A film about the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Otherwise, it should be remembered that today, BlackBerry no longer makes smartphones, and focuses on software. After the exit of the Canadian company from this market, manufacturers tried to take over the brand to release mobiles under Android. But it did not have the expected success. In 2022, the Canadian company also ended support for its older devices. It also sold its patents related to mobile technologies, vestiges of another era.