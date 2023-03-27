Simone Thomalla: Spring Star shoots for the ZDF cult series

The actress posted a photo on Instagram showing her with Florian Silbereisen, Captain Max Parger on the ZDF quota steamer. “Gala dinner with the captain”, she comments, “may I introduce: Kerstin Martensen”. It’s clear what role she’s slipping into. The agency of the ex-“crime scene” investigator reveals where the journey is leading: to Southeast Asia. This is where the episode “The Dream Ship – Phuket/Thailand” (AT) is created.

With the role, a wish comes true for Thomalla. In the MagentaTV format “More than Talking” with Verona Pooth, the 57-year-old revealed: “When I sat in front of the telly this Christmas and watched the dream ship, I thought: Well, now it’s time. Now you have to go there yourself .” It is not yet certain when she will be seen as Kerstin Martensen.

This year there will be two more “Dream Ship” parts: The Dream Ship – Nusantara/Bali (AT) and The Dream Ship – Bahamas/Caribbean (AT). Fans of the Herzkino series can already look forward to Easter. On April 9th it goes to Vancouver. Guests on board will then be Ingolf Lück, Birthe Wolter, Karim Chérif, Herbert Ulrich, Levi Busch, Jean Luc Caputo, Bruce Darnell, Leonie Brill, Omar Akbar and Robert Seeliger.