Simple rule of thumb for the perfect rose cut

How hard are roses cut?

There is a simple rule of thumb for the intensity of the pruning: slow-growing rose varieties are pruned hard, strong-growing ones are pruned less – even if it sounds irritating at first.

Then: The harder you cut a rose, the stronger the new growth.

If you observe this law of growth when pruning, you can also train your roses to the desired growth habit: A strong pruning, which only leaves three to four eyes on the main shoot, promotes the development of fewer, but longer and stronger shoots.

Pruning roses in the garden: In order for roses to bloom luxuriantly in summer, they need to be pruned back in spring.

Conversely, the rose grows bushier with only a light pruning, leaving six to eight buds on the main shoot. More shoots form, but these grow thinner and shorter.

Individual pruning: budding is crucial

In addition, you should also make the amount of pruning dependent on how vital the individual rose was in the previous year. This means: If a rose has developed only a few weak shoots in the last year, it is pruned back vigorously.

The less old wood the already weakened plant has to take care of, the easier it is for it to sprout again. If the rose still does not develop, root or nutrient problems are usually to blame. The plant should therefore get a little more compost and fertilizer.

On the other hand, if the roses grow too luxuriantly, you should proceed in the opposite way. Heavy pruning is not recommended. Because: The more a strong rose is cut back, the more it will sprout from the few remaining buds.

Instead, reduce the fertilization this year by about a third so that the rose grows again in a way that is typical of the variety. New plantings should generally be cut down to ground level. This leaves five centimeters of the first wood that formed the rose from the grafting point.

Summer pruning: how often to cut roses?

Throughout the gardening season, rose owners should reach for their rose shears from time to time. When pruning in summer, the faded flowers should be cut off as a priority, this prevents fruit set and supports a second bloom.

Some experts even go a step further to reduce flowering breaks: They recommend cutting back the flower bud and three to four leaves deeply on every fourth bud-bearing rose shoot about three weeks before the first flower.

Pruning roses: In summer, priority should be given to pruning faded roses. This supports renewed flowering.