Sin Bandera returns to Argentina

Sin Bandera, the Argentine-Mexican duo formed by Noel Schajris and Leonel García, returns to Argentina to present the songs from their recent studio material “Frecuencia” and perform the hits they have made throughout their long career.

The group will step on the country again to give a recital at the stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo on June 10.

Regarding the tickets for the show, they can already be purchased through the following link.

With the “Frequency Tour”, Sin Bandera has already toured Mexico, the United States, Paraguay, Ecuador, Peru and Paraguay. In fact, they have hung the sold out sign in several of their shows in Mexican territory.

Soon, between the months of April and June, they will be presented in Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia and Chile.