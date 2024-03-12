Singer Eric Carmen dies at 74

PARS.- He singer American Eric Carmen, world-successful performer All by Myself In 1975, he died at the age of 74. to the announced today -March 12- his wife, Amy Carmen.

“Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep this weekend. I was so happy to know that, for decades, his music has influenced so many people and will remain etched in their memories,” she wrote in a message posted on the site. official website of the artist.

Amy Carmen also asked fans to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve their enormous loss.

The cause of death was not specified.

About the singer

Born in 1949 in ClevelandOhio, Eric Carmen began his musical career by co-founding the rock band The Raspberries in the 1970s, which broke up five years later.

The band’s first album included a label that smelled like raspberries when scratched.

The group reunited in 2004. A concert from that tour was recorded and released as an album in 2017, Raspberries Pop Art Live.

In addition to the success of All by MyselfCarmen had another moment of glory with Hungry Eyespart of the soundtrack of the popular film Dirty Dancing (1987), con Patrick Swayze y Jennifer Grey.

Let them change Almost Paradiseto co-write for the film Footlooseearned him a Grammy Award nomination.

Their hits have been covered by artists as diverse as Cline Dion (All By Myself), Shaun Cassidy (That’s Rock ‘n Roll) o John Travolta (Never Gonna Fall in Love Again).

FUENTE: AFP