Singer Juan Rivera reveals that he was sexually abused as a child

MIAMI.- Singer Juan Rivera revealed on social networks that he was a victim of sexual abuse when he was a child. He made the confession with her mother, Rosa Saavedra, in a video broadcast on YouTube.

Did you know that they did something to me as a child? said the American interpreter of Mexican descent to his mother on the channel. Mrs. Rosa Rivera Kitchen.

You told me that once, Saavedra responded.

After that, Juan Rivera remembered what happened when he was 7 years old.

Juan Rivera remembers the abuse

It was a woman and since I was a child I said: ‘est cool (it’s good), est cool’. As I was 7 years old I said: ‘this thing is cool’. (She was) 14. (She thought) ‘I’m a boy, she’s a girl and this is normal,'” he recalled.

Although the alleged sexual abuse occurred several decades ago, the artist assimilated the fact as an adult.

I didn’t realize that it was crazy until my Juanito was 7 years old. I said: ‘No, if I were that age, I would steal my son’s innocence, but since it seemed crazy to me, I didn’t know what was going on,’ he said. “That’s why you have to take care of them, but many times, when they are raped, no matter how much you want, you can’t take care of them because they already come like this, they come with brain damage, they come damaged with the rape,” he added.

This is not the first time that the famous family has faced an experience of sexual abuse.

“It is well known that Rosie Rivera suffered sexual abuse by José Trinidad Marón, the first husband of her sister Jenni Rivera, who also raped her daughters Chiquis and Jacqueline. La Diva De La Banda took legal action against this crime and, later that her ex-husband was a fugitive for nine years, was arrested and sentenced to 31 years in prison,” reports People in Spanish.