Singer Mane de la Parra receives medical discharge after suffering from acute colitis

MIAMI.- Through his Instagram stories, the singer-songwriter and actor Mane de la Parra He shared photographs from a stretcher and sent a message to his followers in which he announced that he was in a hospital, clarifying that it was nothing serious.

“We had to go to the hospital, nothing serious, but how important it is to feel good. A hug for all those who are struggling to improve their health and a thank you to all of them who help them,” wrote Mane, who also shared an image in which he appears with his father whom he named as the best nurse.

Hours later, the artist communicated again on social networks and said that he was already home after spending a few hours in the hospital.

“Thank you for your messages, we are now home, back, it was a gastric thing. We spent a few hours in the hospital, they channeled me, they gave me the medications that needed to be in place and now we will be fine. I just have to take care of my belly, “There were many days of eating a lot of crap. Thank you for your messages and well, they told me to rest and take care of my tummy,” he wrote, without giving any explanation for the discomfort that afflicted him.

What happened to Mane de la Parra?

The public relations specialist for the interpreter Alberto Navarro pointed out that he thanked those who wrote to him to find out about Mane’s state of health, thanked them for their support, and reported that the Mexican suffered an intestinal obstruction caused by acute colitis.

“Mane was with his family in Cancún, enjoying a short vacation for the Christmas and New Year festivities. Thank you for worrying about Mane de la Parra’s health. This happened in Cancún, and at the hospital they gave him serum, and They gave him medication,” he said.

Navarro also maintained that the artist is at home following the medical recommendations step by step to recover one hundred percent.