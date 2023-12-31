Singer Paula Abdul sues American Idol producer for sexual assault

THE ANGELS.- The singer Paula Abdul accused the former producer of American Idol Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s, when he was a judge at the reality showaccording to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles also accuses Lythgoe of sexually assaulting Abdul after she left American Idol and became a judge on another Lythgoe show, So You Think You Can Dance.

The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Abdul has done.

In a statement Saturday, Abdul’s attorney, Douglas Johnson, applauded the singer and dancer for speaking out publicly.

“There is no doubt that this was a difficult decision, but Ms. Abdul knows that she is in the shoes of and owes this to many other survivors of similar situations, and she is determined to see justice served,” Johnson said.

Producer’s reaction to the singer’s demand

Lythgoe issued a statement in which he said he was surprised and saddened by Abdul’s statements, whom he considered a dear and merely platonic friend.

“Although Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I cannot pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is false,” Lythgoe continued. “But I can promise you that I will fight this shocking smear with everything I have.”

The lawsuit claims Abdul kept silent for years about the alleged assaults for fear of retaliation from one of television’s best-known game show producers.

Before American Idol y So You Think You Can Danceon which he was a judge for 16 seasons, Lythgoe was a producer on the British show Pop Idolwhich became a worldwide franchise including the American version starring Abdul.

According to the lawsuit, the first sexual assault occurred when Abdul and Lythgoe were on the road recording auditions for one of the early seasons of American Idolwhich premiered in 2002.

Abdul claims Lythgoe groped her in the elevator of their hotel after a day of filming and began shoving his tongue down her throat. Abdul pushed him away and ran to his hotel room as soon as the elevator doors opened.

“Through tears, Abdul quickly called one of her representatives to inform them of the assault, but ultimately decided not to take action for fear that Lythgoe would get her fired. American Idol”the lawsuit says.

Lythgoe mocks Abdul

Abdul, a Grammy and Emmy winner, was a judge for the first eight seasons, until 2009.

In 2015, Abdul became a judge of So You Think You Can Dancealong with Lythgoe.

Around that time, Abdul alleged in the lawsuit, Lythgoe forcibly stood on top of her during dinner at her home and tried to kiss her. Abdul said he pushed Lythgoe again and left immediately.

Abdul left the reality after two seasons. Since then she has not worked with Lythgoe again.

The lawsuit also accuses Lythgoe of mocking Abdul about the alleged assaults, telling him years later that they should celebrate because the statute of limitations had expired.

Abdul filed the lawsuit days before the Dec. 31 deadline of a California law that opened a one-year window for victims to file sexual abuse lawsuits after the crime had expired.

More than 3,700 lawsuits were filed in New York under a similar law that expired last month.

Source: AP