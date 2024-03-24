Sinner came from behind to continue his march in Miami

MIAMI.- The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner She prevailed on Sunday in a poisoned duel against Tallon Griekspoor and is still on her way to her second consecutive final at the Miami Open, where the Japanese Naomi Osaka said goodbye to the French Caroline Garcia.

Sinner, number three in the ATP ranking, came back from a set down against the Dutch Griekspoor (26th) to win 5-7, 7-5 and 6-1 in a third round match of this Masters 1000 tournament.

The Italian, runner-up in Miami in 2021 and 2023, was close to conceding his second defeat of the year in a clash that was interrupted by rain in the second set.

After losing the first round, Sinner was tied 3-3 with Griekspoor when the rain appeared, which already disrupted the Friday and Saturday sessions.

Jannik Sinner (3).jpg Jannik Sinner lifts the champion trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open, Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Melbourne. AP Photo/Andy Wong

The Italian had failed to break the powerful serve of the Dutchman, who missed two opportunities to force a tiebreak in the second set.

Sinner then found the long-awaited ‘break’ that ensured him playing the tiebreaker set, in which he no longer found resistance from Griekspoor.

“It was a tough day for me,” Sinner later admitted. “After the rain, I tried to come back a little more aggressive, and I did, and obviously I’m very happy.”

Sinner’s next opponent:

Sinner’s opponent in the round of 16 will come from the confrontation between the American Martin Damm Jr. and the Australian Christopher O’Connell.

The winner of the last Australian Open has started the year with 18 victories and a single defeat suffered last week in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 against the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who will seek his place in the round of 16 on Monday against the Frenchman Gaël Monfils .

Early on, the Danish Holger Rune, sixth seed, suffered a resounding defeat in his debut in Miami against the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan by 6-1 and 6-1 in just 59 minutes.

The Hungarian, number 57 in the ATP, had already caused an even bigger surprise last year by eliminating Alcaraz from the Rome Masters 1000.

Source: AFP