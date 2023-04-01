Sinner surprises Alcaraz and throws him out of Miami

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain falls in a return attempt to Jannik Sinner of Italy, in the semifinal of the Miami Open, Friday, March 31, 2023 (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jannick Sinner stunned Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Mami Open on Friday, coming back from a set down to eliminate the defending champion 6-7 (5), 6 -4, 6-2.

The Italian Sinner (seeded 10th), took the best part against the leading tennis player in the world ranking, in an electrifying match that lasted three hours.

The Spaniard saw a 10-win streak snapped. Sinner’s solid play from the baseline wore on him.

The cramps apparently began to affect Alcaraz early in the third set, when he also dealt with a finger injury. The Iberian will be displaced from the top of the ranking by the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

“For me, it has not influenced that he has had a day more rest than me,” said Alcaraz. “Jannik deserved the win because he was better.”

Sinner, a 21-year-old who advanced to the final of the Miami Open last year but hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals of a major, will face Russian Daniil Medvedev (4th) for the title on Sunday. .

Medvedev has beaten Sinner in all five games they have played.

Alcaraz had been dominant of late. He hadn’t lost a set since February.

But Sinner cut the trend, amid the humidity in Miami. There was so much expectation for the Spaniard that two NBA stars, Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler, attended.

Alcaraz also faced Sinner in the Indian Wells semifinals. It was a tight duel, but not that much.

These two young stars are sure to star in a long and spectacular rivalry. Sinner’s triumph ended Alcaraz’s hopes of becoming the first tennis player since Roger Federer in 2017 to win Indian Wells and Miami in the same year.

“This has certainly been one of my biggest wins,” Sinner said. “I moved a couple of things from Indian Wells to here.”

Medvedev has not celebrated a US title since winning the 2021 US Open, ending Djokovic’s attempt at a Grand Slam in the same year.

Now the fourth-seeded Miami Open is one win away from a new U.S. title after defeating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday. , the same day Wimbledon announced that Russian players will be allowed to return, subject to certain conditions.

Also on Friday, Petra Kvitova (seeded 15th) defeated Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-3 in the women’s second semifinal. The Czech will face the intoxicated Elena Rybakina in the final.

Medvedev has won 23 of his last 24 matches, his only loss being against Alcaraz, and he reached his fifth consecutive final.

Khachanov and Medvedev have been friends since childhood and are both intense players from the baseline, as evidenced by a 31-punch exchange.

Medvedev required a tiebreak to win the first set, sealing him with the first of his 13 aces. Looking a bit more consistent in the second set, Khachanov forced a third set when he broke his compatriot’s serve to lead 2-0.

But Medvedev dominated the final set, saving up a break point early on when Khachanov missed with his backhand down the sideline.

Medvedev held Khachanov’s serve in the next game to lead 3-1 and won a masterful 26-shot point to close out the match. Khachanov raised a dropshot into the net, then returned a lob between the legs from the baseline before his teammate made the point.

The left-handed Kvitova came back from 5-3 in the first set. She faced two set points at 15-40 before coming back. She won six straight games overall, reaching the first set and taking a break lead, going 2-0 in the second.

Rybakina, who has won 13 straight matches, including the Indian Wells title, defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets on Thursday.

Russian Daniil Medvedev returns a shot against fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in the first set of their Miami Masters semifinal match, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)