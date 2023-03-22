SIS employees molest children – the director general: “Completely unacceptable”

The report, made by the children’s rights organizations Childhood and the Children’s Agency, shows that notifications have been made at all Sis homes in Sweden except one. On average, this is about five cases each month.

“Outrageous violations”

Most children who live in Sis homes have been placed there forcibly. Elin Wernquist, Secretary General of the Children’s Rights Agency, points out that many of the children already have experiences of violence and abuse.

– These are children who have been deprived of their liberty and locked up by the state for sometimes an indefinite period of time. During that time, they are exposed to state-employed officials, there are extremely serious violations of children’s rights we are dealing with here, she says.

Central alarm function can be introduced

Elisabet Åsbörnsson Hollmark, director general at Sis, believes that the most important thing now is to ensure that the children can raise the alarm internally within the authority. Concretely, they are looking at introducing a central alarm function. She also emphasizes that the training for the employees who work close to the children needs to be reviewed.

– Here we need to continue with strength to create a dignified and safe care environment for these children. You should not be exposed when you are placed in Sis.

There has already been criticism of you as director general, but also of the authority. Do you think you are the right person to continue to lead this agency out of these problems?

– I go to work with great commitment to this assignment every day. It is a difficult task and I am extremely humbled by it. But I will do my utmost to ensure that we have a safe environment for these children where they feel they are being listened to.