Sitting cross-legged is bad for your health

The scientific community has a consensus: sitting cross-legged can be harmful to health. This is because the habit in question can increase the misalignment of the hips, making one taller than the other. In addition, such a posture changes the speed at which blood moves through the blood vessels of the lower limbs, which can increase the risk of clots.

Scientific records further suggest that crossing the knees is worse than crossing the ankles as it can cause an increase in blood pressure due to pooling of blood in the veins and increase the risk of damage to blood vessels.

Experts also raise a warning that the more often one becomes in the habit of sitting cross-legged, the more likely to acquire long-term changes in muscle lengths. The position can also cause misalignment of the spine and shoulders.

Another part that can be impacted by poor posture is the head, which can potentially become misaligned due to changes in the bones of the neck (in turn, the neck can be affected due to one side of the body being weaker than the other). The same imbalance can be seen in the muscles of the pelvis and lower back as a result of poor posture.

Among the harms of sitting for a long time with your legs crossed, we have an increased likelihood of scoliosis and other deformities. The posture in question can also cause greater trochanteric pain syndrome, which affects the outer side of the hip and thigh.

Bearing in mind the dangers that protect the person who works sitting at the computer, we have already brought some tips to improve posture during work, how to learn to choose your chair and the ideal table, take breaks and even opt for a massage.

Source: The Conversation