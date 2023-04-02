Situation still “very tense”: Ukraine fends off Russian paratrooper units

Russian attackers and Ukrainian defenders engaged in heavy fighting again in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

The towns of Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marjinka were once again at the heart of the fighting, as the general staff in Kiev announced in its daily situation report.

A total of around 50 Russian attacks were repelled during the day.

The situation in Bachmut is still “very tense,” wrote Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar on Facebook.

In addition to the members of the notorious Wagner mercenary unit, the enemy is now also deploying paratrooper units there.

“The enemy is not deterred by the exorbitant loss of personnel, the decisions are made emotionally.”

The defenders’ reaction was “competent and taking into account all the circumstances, tasks and the principle of military expediency,” Maljar emphasized. “We trust in our military.” (dpa)

