Six alleged feminicides are linked to the process

Juarez City.- Six people arrested as probable perpetrators of the femicide of a young woman in Ciudad Juárez were linked to the process this day, reported the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family in the North Zone.

In a statement it was reported that they are Liliana VM, Carlos Ismael ES, Julio César RM, Óscar Iván UT, Marcos Eduardo SS, and April Aleinad VC, for events that occurred between November 05 and 06, 2022, at an address from the El Mezquital neighborhood.

The background of the case establishes that the defendants deprived the life of the 28-year-old victim with the initials JAMM, whose cause of death was hypovolemic shock following pulmonary and cardiac laceration, following sharp puncture wounds to the thorax.

They were detained with arrest warrants by elements of the State Investigation Agency and criminal proceedings were taken against them, obtaining the resolution of the Control Judge who decided to initiate criminal proceedings against them under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.