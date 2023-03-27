Six killed in explosion near Afghan Foreign Ministry

A suicide attack not far from the Ministry of External relationships of Afghanistan killed at least six civilians and wounded several more, the Ministry of Interior.

The attacker came under fire from Afghan forces, but the explosives he was carrying detonated and “killed six civilians and injured others,” ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted on Monday.

Strong attack leaves 6 dead

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said a suicide bomber was identified at a security checkpoint near the ministry. “In Malik Asghar square… a suicide bomber was identified at a checkpoint before reaching the target and killed, but his explosives detonated,” he said.

He did not name the target, but the blast took place in a busy downtown area near a checkpoint protecting a heavily fortified street that is home to several government buildings, including the Foreign Ministry.

Zadran said that at least three members of the Taliban security forces were among the wounded.

A hospital run by an Italian NGO said it had received some patients at its surgical center in the capital Kabul, which specializes in treating victims of Afghanistan’s long-running war.

A tweet from the NGO said at least one child was among the injured. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Two witnesses told the Reuters news agency they heard the sound of a large explosion near the heavily fortified area that houses several government buildings and foreign embassies.

The incident on Monday took place around lunchtime, when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

