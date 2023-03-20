Six nations 2023: Ramos and Flament at the top, Haouas on the dark side ... Who scored and lost points with the Blues for the World Cup?

Six months before the World Cup, the 2023 Six Nations Tournament allowed players to show themselves, with more or less success, to be part of Fabien Galthié’s final list.

It was the last meeting in competition before the big deadline of the year. The 2023 Six Nations Tournament finished, the XV of France is now planning its home World Cup (September 8-October 28). After almost two months of gathering and five contested matches, the players had the opportunity to show themselves and score points in the eyes of the staff. Beyond the executives (Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Charles Ollivon, Grégory Alldritt, Damian Penaud, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille…) who shone, discover the barometer of the group, six months from the World Cup.

They scored points

Thomas Ramos, no more debate at the back

The announcement of his tenure against Italy in place of Melvyn Jaminet had caused a lot of talk. But as the competition progressed, the native of Mazamet brushed aside the questions. With 84 points scored, he became the best French scorer on an edition of the Tournament. Comfortable against the poles (87% success rate over the whole Tournament, with a 100% to finish against Wales), he also weighed on the game, in particular thanks to a good understanding with his hinge. He seems to have settled at the top of the hierarchy at the back.

Thibaud Flament, the hatching of the lining

Associated with Paul Willemse in the cage, Thibaud Flament was also one of the good surprises of the Tricolor Tournament. Until now rather accustomed to a role of finisher, he blended without problem among the holders. Best French tackler (81), second best in the competition, present to win the keys, he shone with his explosiveness and his power. His good Tournament was rewarded with a double try at Twickenham, after a remarkable performance. Proof of his importance in this group, he is one of the three French players to have played all of each of the matches in the competition (with Gaël Fickou and Damian Penaud).

Ethan Dumortier, the shoulders for the high level

A successful discovery of the international level. From the height of his 22 years, the rookie Dumortier honored during this Six Nations Tournament his first five selections for the France team. Established on the wing to compensate for the absence of Gabin Villière, the young Lyonnais held his rank. Author of his first try in his first selection against Italy, he again scored against Scotland. All has not been perfect, and Dumortier can still gain by taking risks and initiatives, but he should be a serious candidate for the enlarged group to prepare for the World Cup.

They confirmed

Jonathan Danty, the essential

The announcement of his package for the start of the Tournament, after a knee injury, was the first blow of 2023 for the XV of France. Upon his final return to the group, to prepare for the match against England, the La Rochelle center recalled how much he had missed. He immediately regained his place as number 12, bringing all his power offensively and defensively. The former Stade Français player was one of the strong men of the historic victory in London. He delivered another good performance against Wales, concluded with his third international try. He has everything to keep this starting status at the World Cup.

François Cros, stability in the third line

Back in Blue after a big knee injury, François Cros was quickly promoted to replace the injured Anthony Jelonch, so brilliant. The Toulousain helped stabilize a third line which took time to enter its Tournament. Impeccable in the rucks, he also distinguished himself in defense, especially in the tackle (18 against Wales, best total of the match). Indisputable holder during the 2022 Grand Slam, he quickly found his bearings and his highest level at the best time.

They lost points

Mohamed Haouas, the stroke of blood too many

“It’s now or never, he plays his place in the group for the World Cup”had estimated at the end of February his ex-trainer Olivier Azam in The team. Mohamed Haouas then had the perfect opportunity to prove himself, propelled starting right pillar against Scotland for the first time in a year and a half, in order to compensate for the suspension of Uini Atonio. But the Montpellier player did not take his chance. Barely a quarter of an hour into the game, he cracked and struck scrum-half Ben White with his helmet. Sanctioned with a red card, his second in the Tournament, a record, he left the group and probably lost big for his future in blue.





Melvyn Jaminet and Yoram Moefana, outclassed by their rivals

They find themselves in an uncomfortable position. With the performances of their rivals Thomas Ramos and Jonathan Danty, Melvyn Jaminet and Yoram Moefana are also the losers of this Tournament. The first saw the staff prefer Thomas Ramos to him at the back. Not even a member of the group of 23 during the first three meetings, he joined the bench thanks to the injury of Matthieu Jalibert and only played seven short minutes. The second was unremarkable in the middle, during the sluggish victory over Italy, the defeat in Ireland and the victory over Scotland. He was immediately overtaken by Jonathan Danty when the Rochelais returned from injury.