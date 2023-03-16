Six Nations 2023: Uini Atonio back on the front line and Romain Taofifenua established, the only two changes from the XV of France to challenge the Welsh

The XV of France receives Wales on Saturday, on behalf of the last day of the Six Nations Tournament with the hope of retaining its title.

A final fifteen to finish in style. The staff of the France team unveiled, Thursday, March 16, the composition of the team which will face Wales at the Stade de France, Saturday (at 3:45 p.m. on France 2 and france.tv), on the fifth day of the Tournament.

Two changes are worth noting compared to the victorious team in England. The first is the return of Uini Atonio to the position of right pillar, after his suspension. He thus replaces Dorian Aldegheri, who had succeeded him in England, but who is injured. The second is carried out following the hamstring injury of Paul Willemse in the second row. The incumbent, who was sent back to his club for treatment, is replaced by Romain Taofifenua, usual finisher in Fabien Galthié’s team compositions.

Absent from the last two meetings for a yellow card received in Ireland, Uini Atonio is a strong reinforcement for the French pack, justified Fabien Galthié to explain the tenure of the Rochelais: “He is a player who counts, through his experience, his intrinsic qualities, in particular his strength in the scrum. He is surely the best in the world at his position in the exercise. It is an asset that makes him a starter indisputable.”

First tenure in this Tournament for Taofifenua

Fabien Galthié and his staff also had to deal with a forced change to compensate for the injury of Paul Willemse. Always back in the game during the first four meetings, Romain Taofifenua has already played 118 minutes in this Tournament. “He has always made good comebacks, he has been with us for almost four years, and naturally by his performances, he comes to the post of five as a matter of course”explained the coach.

For the rest of the XV, the staff of the Blues is in the classic. Confidence is maintained in Jonathan Danty in the center, author of an excellent performance in England after missing the first three meetings. Captain Antoine Dupont and his Toulouse teammate Romain Ntamack are reappointed, as is Thomas Ramos at the back, with the record for points scored in the Tournament for a French player (80) in the sights.

The French will challenge a Welsh team which won only one match in the Tournament, at the expense of Italy. To hope to retain its title, the France team must win, and hope that Ireland falls at home against England. “We’d rather focus on our game against Wales than think about Ireland”has also specified Fabien Galthié.

Starting XV: Baille (29 years old, 41 selections), Marchand (27 years old, 27 selections), Atonio (32 years old, 49 selections) – R.Taofifenua (32 years old, 42 selections), Flament (25 years old, 15 selections) – Cros (28 years, 19 selections), Ollivon (29 years, 32 selections), Alldritt (25 years, 38 selections) – Dupont (m) (26 years, 46 selections), Ntamack (o) (23 years, 35 selections) – Dumortier ( 22 years old, 4 caps), Danty (30 years old, 19 caps), Fickou (28 years old, 78 caps), Penaud (26 years old, 41 caps) – Ramos (27 years old, 24 caps).

The substitutes: Mauvaka (26 years old, 20 selections), Wardi (27 years old, 6 selections), Falatea (25 years old, 11 selections), Chalureau (31 years old, 2 selections), Macalou (27 years old, 14 selections), Lucu ( 30 years old, 12 caps), Moefana (22 years old, 15 caps), Jaminet (23 years old, 12 caps)