Six Nations 2023: what time and on which channels to watch the Women’s Tournament? Download the complete calendar

The Men’s Tournament gives way to its female counterpart. What program for the XV of France of Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz?

“Bending, Linking, Playing” ! After the second place of the Blues, the Six Nations Tournament continues in its female version from March 25 to April 29. The matches will be broadcast on France 2 as well as on the france.tv platform. Second in the last three editions, the French women cherish the hope of regaining first place in the ranking. Six-time winners of the Six Nations, Les Bleues are now led by the duo composed of Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz. The latter take over from Thomas Darracq, who led the team to a fine third place in the World Cup last fall.

A final against the English

The teammates of ex-captain Gaëlle Hermet will start with a trip to Italy on March 26 (4 p.m.). They will continue on a new trip to Ireland on April 1 (4:15 p.m.) before hosting Scotland on April 16 (4:15 p.m.) then Wales on April 23 (4:15 p.m.). Everything suggests that the title will be played as often against England on April 29 (2 p.m.). The matches of Les Bleues will be broadcast on France 2 and all the matches of the Tournament will be broadcast on the platform. france.tv.

2023 WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Version PDF :

Version JPG :