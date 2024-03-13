Six thieves specialized in robberies in footballers’ homes arrested

The National Police has arrested the six members of a gang suspected of having robbed eight homes located in luxury developments, including those of soccer players like Radamel Falcaofrom Rayo Vallecano, and Rodrygo Goesfrom Real Madrid.

They selected their targets through the analysis of their social networkswhere they studied photographs and videos that family members and people close to the athletes published of the interior of the houses.

As reported by the Madrid Police Headquarters, The thefts were committed since July 2022 in the Madrid towns of Alcobendas, Pozuelo de Alarcón and Torrelodones, as well as in Madrid capital.

The investigation centered around a robbery committed in May 2023 in Rodrygo Goes’ home in Alcobendas, where they managed to steal effects worth approximately 500,000 euros, among which high-end watches and pieces of jewelry stood out. In this case, the agents managed to locate three men at the scene of the events, who managed to access the house after jumping a fence and who later fled in a vehicle. The agents They related this event to a failed attempt in that same house ten months earlier, on this occasion perpetrated by two men who were surprised by a worker. They managed to identify one of the two vehicles and focused the investigation on its owner, her romantic partner and another man.

The analysis of their movements managed to link the events in Alcobendas with another robbery., in this case with violence and intimidation, committed in a home in the Madrid district of Aravaca. The alleged perpetrators even detained a domestic worker while they obtained her loot. To arrive and to escape they used a stolen car and a motorcycle with a modified license plate.

Social media tracking

The researchers managed to identify the collaborators who provided the two alleged perpetrators of the robberies with information about possible targetsall of them people with high purchasing power. They used the audiovisual content that the athletes themselves, your family or people of their surroundings they published on social networks to identify effects of great value, the distribution of spaces and even to know when they were absent from their homes.

This information was later verified and completed on the ground by members of the criminal group., who carried out checks on the installed security systems and the viability of access to them. Obtaining this information led to reinforcing the police presence in the exclusive urbanizations where the criminal acts were focused and new robberies were thwarted in Pozuelo de Alarcón and Torrelodones.

Likewise, they tracked down the effects stolen in the various robberies and reached a man who ran an establishment dedicated to the buying and selling of precious metals from Madrid and who served as a receiver.

On February 13, a device was developed for the arrest of those involved in the municipalities of Escalona (Toledo), Sotillo de la Adrada (Vila), Lozoya (Madrid) and in the capital of Madrid itself.

Those arrested, five men and one woman, of whom three have been imprisonedten watches, various pieces of jewelry, more than 3,300 euros in cash and two compressed air pistols were seized, among other items.