Skiing and hiking day for the senior citizens of Schwarzach

On Friday, March 17th, we started this year’s skiing and hiking day in Warth/ Salober/ Körbersee.

We took the bus from Schwarzach to the Salober, from where our group hiked to the picturesque Körbersee in the most beautiful winter weather and a bright blue sky. Surrounded by a beautiful panorama, the mountain inn and the snow-covered lake fit idyllically into the landscape. Accessible via the winter hiking trail and the ski slope, we enjoyed the good, home-style cooking. We met for lunch and a cozy get-together on the sun terrace with a wonderful view and the cozy dining room. Then we hiked back to the bus station and drove back to Schwarzach.