Skiing in glorious weather: tips for spring ski tours

In the spring, many ski tourists go down the slopes for the last time. You should bear this in mind when skiing in the now.

When the sun and the blue sky radiate a feeling of safety in the Alps in spring, you shouldn’t be dazzled – and consider a few things before you hit the slopes. The German Alpine Club gives tips.

Wear gloves at all times, even if you think it’s actually warm enough. A fall can lead to graze injuries, especially in hard snow.

Always use sunscreen and top up several times a day. The sun’s rays are very high at this time, so the skin should be protected at all times.

Better to put on crampons too early than too late. They can prevent slipping, especially on steep, shady and frozen slopes.

Do not wear the avalanche transceiver on the top layer of clothing as it can be torn away from your body in an avalanche accident. You can store it in a secured trouser pocket, for example.

Avalanches can also occur in spring. “That’s why you should always look at the avalanche situation report and avoid the regions that are named as dangerous,” says DAV mountaineering expert Stefan Winter.

Due to the low snowfall, the snow depths in the Alps this year are below average overall. Skiers should therefore find out in advance which ski tours are possible. (dpa)

















