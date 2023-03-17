Slovakia also wants to deliver fighter jets

After Poland, Slovakia also wants to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The government decided that, Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced today. The fleet of eleven machines of Soviet design was decommissioned in the summer of last year. Most of the aircraft are not in an operational condition.

In addition to the operational jets, the others are to be handed over to Ukraine for the supply of spare parts. This makes Slovakia the second country to expand its military aid to include the delivery of fighter jets. Poland announced yesterday that it would hand over four fully operational MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days.