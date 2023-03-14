Smell of gas in Monterrey, why is everyone scared?

They even checked the Cadereyta refinery, but until late on the night of March 13, Civil Protection of Nuevo León and Monterrey did not find the cause of the smell of gasreported by a large part of the royals, what happened?

In networks, a good number of people reported the smell of gas, something similar to methane, acid and even cat urine? Yes, that was what was being shared for share with the authorities that something was not right in various municipalities of Nuevo León.

Photo: Monterrey Civil Protection Facebook.

The reports were made from the municipalities of Monterrey, San Pedro, Santa Catarina, Cadereyta, Juárez and García.

Smell of gas in Monterrey, what is known about the reports in Nuevo León?

Once the reports filled the networks, the authorities of Nuevo León and Monterrey took to the streets to investigate what was happening, where was that gas smell coming from that flooded the Metropolitan Area of ​​this state?

The truth is that little was achieved with those tours. Or at least, that is what is known up to now, since the royal authorities consulted with the Cadereyta refinery to find out if that was the cause of the gas smell.

Photo: Gabriela Pérez-Cuartoscuro.

But the refinery’s Communication team ruled out any anomaly, both in the plant and in its pipelinesand Civil Protection only had to share the following recommendations in case of leaks or spills of chemical materials:

Close doors and windows of houses and businesses. Use mouth covers. Do not go out into the street, patios or gardens. Maintain basic care for babies, the elderly and people with disabilities. In case of dizziness and vomiting, see a doctor. Follow the pace of newscasts and last-minute reports, as well as information from Civil Protection. And in an emergency, call 911.

Photo: @proteccioncivilnuevoleon

Super basic recommendations that, in any case, did not leave the population alone, who are still wondering what the hell happened, where did that gas smell come from?

The response of the Royal Ministry of the Environment

At midnight, the Ministry of the Environment of Nuevo León published a statement on networks to try to reassure the population.

And in broad strokes he explained that they had not registered “extraordinary conditions or elevation of criteria contaminants in the environmental monitoring stations”.

Photo: Gabriela Pérez-Cuartoscuro.

Therefore, ruled out the increase in criteria contaminants or an extraordinary situation in the area.

In networks, by the way, in addition to concern, there was no shortage of those who took the opportunity to make one or another joke —and what else was left—, like this:

