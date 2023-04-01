Smoke on the passenger ship: use of the Duisburg fire brigade

Duisburg.

Smoke in the engine area of ​​a passenger ship on the Rhine caused a large-scale operation by the Duisburg fire brigade on Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, the police reported heavy smoke development on a passenger ship to the control center of the Duisburg fire brigade. On the passenger ship sailing on the Rhine, the master noticed heavy smoke developing in the engine area of ​​the ship.

The captain immediately steers the passenger ship into the nearest harbor canal. At that time there were 59 passengers on the ship. At the same time, the captain alerted the fire brigade via the district center of the waterways and shipping authority. The control center of the fire brigade has called a large number of emergency services – both on land and on water – to the site due to the report.

Major operation ended after an hour

When the fire brigade arrived, the master had already tied the ship to shore so that the emergency services could also reach it from shore. The smoke development had already subsided by this time. The engine room of the passenger ship was inspected by the fire brigade. Slight smoke was found, which was probably caused by a technical defect and did not spread to the ship.













Extinguishing measures by the fire brigade were not necessary. There were no injuries. After completion of the reconnaissance measures, the operation site was handed over to the water police. The fire brigade’s operation was over after about an hour. Around 100 emergency services from the professional and voluntary fire brigade, the rescue service and the DLRG were involved in the operation. (red)





