Smugglers evaded control of the Prefecture in the 600 hectares | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 21, 2023 | 9:12 p.m.

A commission of troops from the Argentine Naval Prefecture (PNA) were on patrol this afternoon in the 600-hectare hotel zone, another point of constant entry and exit of contraband merchandise from the country, when they met a group of Brazilians who They entered the area at high speed and failed to stop their march.

Minutes later, a group of Argentines entered with merchandise and confronted the prefectures.

According to reports, two officers were at the scene and confronted at least eight people who did not allow them to retain the merchandise that entered the country illegally through a wooded path. One of the bikers captured part of the discussion with his cell phone.

The force has not released the details of the failed procedure by the troops.