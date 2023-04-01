Smuggling network in Greece dismantled

Police in Greece have arrested more than 40 suspects involved in a smuggling network that is said to have smuggled over 2,300 people in and out of the country. Another 55 suspects are still being sought, the police announced yesterday. According to the police, the network had five counterfeiting laboratories and twelve apartments in which it hid refugees before they could continue their journey.

According to the police, the smuggling ring, which works from Thessaloniki and Athens, has delivered more than 2,500 forged documents. More than 80 people waiting to leave Greece were arrested and deported.

According to the police, the network billed up to 10,000 euros per person for its services, and the gang’s income since mid-2022 is estimated at more than nine million euros.