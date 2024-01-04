Snow and freezing rain announced on the US east coast

NEW YORK .- A winter weather system moving across the United States is expected to hit the East Coast over the weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast, although it is too early to say exactly which areas will receive what kind of precipitation and how much.

Details about the storm’s path should be confirmed this week as the Pacific system moves through Colorado, New Mexico and Texas before moving toward the East Coast, said Tony Fracasso, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

“There are still a few days left, so we will have to determine the storm track: where the precipitation falls and how long the cold air can remain,” he said Wednesday.

Major U.S. cities accustomed to white winters, such as Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, did not receive much snow last year due to a lack of cold air.

The National Weather Service posted Wednesday on social media X that New York City has a low chance of snow and sleet Saturday through Sunday, with significant snowfall expected in areas west and north of the city.

Earlier this week, the service said 2023 would be the city’s least snowy year, with just 2.3 inches (6 centimeters) measured in Central Park.

