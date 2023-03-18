So you can get internet at just one peso in Mexico

The Federal electricity commission (CFE) offers various telephone and mobile internet packages. next in The Truth News we explain how to get one of them at only 1 peso a day.

It should be noted that the programCFE Internet for all” has a variety of prepaid telephone packages with different prices what they really are accessible to everything publicbut without a doubt, the one that attracts the most attention is the one that costs a peso.

It is important to mention that CFE SIM cards they do not have any cost and to activate them you just have to acquire one of its prepaid packages.

How to have internet at only one peso per day?

Enjoy the advantages that SIM CFE Internet for everyone has for you! free SIM

It has a signal backed by the largest network in Mexico

to get a internet package at only one peso per dayit is necessary enter the portal of the CFE in it following link.

Once this is done, you must choose the package described as “the best offer”, which offers 1 GB of internet browsing, 100 minutes of calls and 50 text messages.

He cost of this parquet of the CFE internet it is of a weight and the only condition is hire him for a full month.

How much does the CFE internet cost?

The CFE package offers 1 GB of internet browsing, 100 minutes of calls and 50 text messages.



Next, we present the CFE internet package costs:

CFE packages for days

Package for 3 days: It costs 45 pesos, offers 4 GB browsing, 250 minutes for calls and 125 text messages. It also has the option to share the internet.

Package for 15 days: It costs 100 pesos, offers 20 GB browsing, 1000 minutes for calls and 1500 25 text messages. It does not have the option to share the internet.

Monthly CFE packages

Package for 30 days: It costs 150 pesos, offers 8 GB browsing, 1500 minutes for calls and 500 text messages. It also has the option to share the internet.

Package for 30 days: It costs 200 pesos, offers 40 GB browsing, 1500 minutes for calls and 1000 text messages. It does not have the option to share the internet.

Package for 30 days: It costs 300 pesos, offers 40 GB browsing, 1500 minutes for calls and 1000 text messages. It has the option to share the internet.

Semi-annual CFE packages

Package for 30 days: It costs 400 pesos, offers 5 GB browsing, 1500 minutes for calls and 500 text messages. It has the option to share the internet.

Package for 30 days: It costs 800 pesos, offers 40 GB browsing, 1500 minutes for calls and 1000 text messages. It does not have the option to share the internet.

Package for 30 days: It costs 1,200 pesos, offers 40 GB browsing, 1,500 minutes for calls and 1,000 text messages. It has the option to share the internet.

Annual CFE packages

Package for 30 days: It costs 700 pesos, offers 5 GB browsing, 1500 minutes for calls and 500 text messages. It has the option to share the internet.

Package for 30 days: It costs 1,400 pesos, offers 40 GB browsing, 1,500 minutes for calls and 1,000 text messages. It does not have the option to share the internet.

Package for 30 days: It costs 2,100 pesos, offers 40 GB browsing, 1,500 minutes for calls and 1,000 text messages. It has the option to share the internet.

