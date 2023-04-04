So you can get the Infonavit card to remodel your home

Do you not have a formal job and want to process a Infonavit credit? Then you are in the right place, since the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) has the ideal solution for you.

This is the scheme known as ImprovementYeswhere those interested have the opportunity to remodel, improve or repair their home and according to what was reported, one of the characteristics that the program has is a special card.

In case you are interested in obtaining the credit but you do not have a current employment relationship, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements so that you can access financing that is more than 139 thousand pesos.

Which are the requirements?

Have savings available in the Savings Subaccount.

Have a record in the Retirement Fund Administrator (Afore).

Not having previously exercised any credit with the institute.

The house in which the modifications will be made must be in the name, or prove its ownership through the document of secure possession and must be located somewhere in the national territory.

The sum of age plus the credit term must not exceed 65 years.

People who are authorized will receive a card and can check the building materials.

How to track the card?

It is important that the interested party enter My Infonavit Account and carry out the process presented by the system, since it is authorized even if there is no formal work, they will be given the document guaranteed by the institute.

Here, the people who acquire the financing can receive the materials they need only in places established by Infonavit. Up to 50 percent of the award amount may also be used for labor expenses.

If it is intended to request it, the agency is in charge of making available to users two alternatives that they can contemplate, which are the following:

Request up to 90 percent of the savings you have in the Housing Subaccount with interest-free monthly installments. You can also request up to 115 percent of the savings you have in the Housing Subaccount with a fixed interest rate of up to 4 percent on the total credit.

Something you should know is that the Housing Subaccount is the fund in which it is generated at the time the worker begins to contribute, this means that it is the bimonthly contributions that the employer makes of 5 percent of the integrated salary .

If the accrued is not used, then the resources will be returned when the time for the pension arrives.

On the other hand, the time to pay the credit is a term of 5 years in at least 60 monthly installments and the payments cannot be applied in banks or affiliated establishments. In addition, the origination expenses will be 10 percent of the credit with a minimum of 500 weeks of 5 thousand pesos.

So, if you are not a formal worker, do not worry, since you have the opportunity to improve your home with the help of this credit, but it is recommended that you do not fall behind with the payments and comply in a timely manner.

