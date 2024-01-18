Sofa Vergara talks about her separation from Joe Manganiello

In July of last year, Sofa Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced that they had made the decision to divorce after seven years of marriage.

We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for each other very much, we politely ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives, the couple said in a joint statement, shared with Page Six.

That same month, The actor officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Although in his request for separation Manganiello did not give details, according to a report from TMZone of the main reasons why Joe filed for divorce was his conflict over having children, since he wanted them and the actress did not, information that was confirmed by the actress.

Although neither of them shared statements specifically talking about their separation, in September 2023, the actress spoke in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the changes he has experienced in his life and the interesting year he was having. Four months later, Vergara has spoken directly about her divorce and how it was talked about in the media.

Sofa Vergara on her divorce: I thought they were going to invent more things

The star of Modern Family He admitted knowing that his divorce would spark some talk in the press. You’re there and people know it, that’s part of being a celebrity, Vergara explained during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. I knew it was going to happen. You can’t hide those things, aggregate.

However, she expected that the comments about their breakup would be a little less kind. It wasn’t bad. I have to say that the press was very respectful and very kind, and I thought they were going to invent more things. I was surprised that they just said what it was and that was it.go.

Sofa Vergara and Joe Managniello met in May 2014, while Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb. However, the actor waited until the Colombian woman was single to start dating. The star of Magic Mike He proposed to her on Christmas Eve of that same year. The couple married in November 2015 and they were married for seven years.

Sofa Vergara reveals the reason for their separation

Just as I mentioned TMZthe actress confirmed that their separation was due to Manganiello’s desire to have children. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have children and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel like it’s not fair for the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I already had a son at 19, who is now 32 years old, and I am ready to be a grandmother, not a mother, Vergara said in an interview with The Pass

So, if love presents itself, it has to come with children. I’m almost through menopause, It is a natural law of life. When my son is a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I give it back to him and continue with my life, that’s what he does, aggregate.