Solid 2-0 win for Quilmes against Estudiantes (BA)

The match held on date 6 of zone B of the Argentina tournament – First National Championship 2023 ended 2-0 in favor of Cerveceros. The goals for the local were scored by Facundo Castro (13′ 1T) and Agustín Bindella (36′ 2T).

The best player of the match was Agustín Bindella. The Quilmes defender had a good level by scoring 1 goal.

Facundo Castro also stood out at the Centenario Ciudad de Quilmes stadium. The Quilmes attacker scored 1 goal.

The match had several cautioned: Iván Colman, Santiago Briñone, Tomás Blanco, Brian Ferreyra and Federico Anselmo.

Quilmes coach Mario Sciacqua proposed a 4-3-3 formation with Milton Álvarez in goal; Martín García, Gabriel Díaz, Mario López Quintana and Iván Erquiaga on the defensive line; Iván Colman, Martín Río and Brahian Ayala in the middle; and Mario Sanabria, Federico Anselmo and Facundo Castro in attack.

For its part, Fernando Ruiz’s team took to the field with a 4-4-2 scheme with Matías Vega under the three sticks; Delfor Minervino, Iván Zafarana, Franco Lorenzón and Lautaro Lusnig in defense; Santiago Briñone, Sebastián Mayorga, Lautaro Parisi and Sebastián Benega in midfield; and Enzo Acosta and Tomás Bolzicco up front.

Referee Diego Ceballos was in charge of supervising the game at the Centenario Ciudad de Quilmes stadium.

On the following date, Cerveceros will face off against Atlético Rafaela, while Estudiantes will play at home against Brown (Adrogué).

