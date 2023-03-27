Solidarity Batman from La Plata put on the suit for the last time: “It’s time to give it back to you”

About to celebrate 10 years carrying out solidarity actions, The Batman of La Plata put an end to his charity work and leading role in the development of the “Sor María Ludovica” Children’s Hospital, a place where he helped and attended permanently. For the last farewell, she chose his social networks and a heartfelt letter addressed to the “real Batman”.

“Dear friend, I dare to call you that, since I believe that after these 10 years of allowing me to be you, you stopped being that admired fantasy character, to become a true friend”was one of the phrases with which the local superhero began his message. “I saved my last thanks for you before leaving your suit, which you so kindly and selflessly lent me”he continued in his story.

The man who was in charge of innumerable solidarity actions for the Children’s Hospital of La Plata, had announced some time ago that he would move away from his role of solidarity in the role of the ‘night knight’, but that instead he would leave a successor. “From that April 2, 2013, I felt that God could not have chosen me a better way to channel my caring side other than through your personification. Along the way I understood everything… that the special power that this Batman had was to transform those hard and desperate moments in the hotel into moments of joy and emotion”wrote the man about whom his identity is unknown.

Continuing with his farewell, he pointed out: “Dear friend, I have just put on your suit for the last time and also made my last visit to the hotel, it is time to return it to you with the satisfaction of doing it the way I promised the day I assumed to wear it… Impeccable for always handling myself in a transparent and honest way with each peso entrusted to me. Neat for never having allowed himself to be linked to any fanaticism, be it a football team, political party, etc. Blameless for not giving in to personal benefits on behalf of the character.”

In this way, the superhero who knew how to be present during the last decade raising the flag of solidarity, today takes a step to the side, hoping that those who come after him will maintain that spirit for the sole interest of helping those who need it most. “My last thank you is addressed to you my dear Batman, it has been an honor and a pleasure for me to have dressed your suit. An affectionate batiabrazo”closed by saying the emblematic Solidarity Batman of La Plata.