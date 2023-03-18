Sometimes less is more: The pictures of the week (KW 11)



There are not many rules in minimalism – work out the most important things and reduce them to the essentials. That doesn’t mean that this type of photography is easy. Skillfully conveying what is important and what you want the viewer to focus on is difficult.

Color can be the focus

The image by our gallery photographer Andreas-Joachim Lins shows how a striking color attracts attention. The red coat is like a signal and stands out from the picture. The tree on the left counteracts this powerful effect and balances the image for a balanced composition. Despite the heavy accent, the theme of minimalism remains. Nothing distracts from the main subject and the background remains calm.

A clear boundary

“Designed Landscape IV” by dg9ncc impresses with the clear division of the image and the symmetry of the two trees. The large negative space above the fields lets them speak for themselves. The contrast between an overgrown and a bare background shows two worlds that are very close to each other but could not be more different. The two trees in the distance appear like twins. The composition works through the clear demarcation and the simultaneous similarity of the two sides. It doesn’t take much to inspire the viewer either.

A light in the dark

With the picture from Saturday, photographer AnHag shows how details work best against a black background. The smoke and flame of the match create interesting shapes. The minimalist approach in this image lets the allure of fire take center stage and shows once again what you can do with a simple idea for beautiful photos.

You can find all the pictures of the week again in our picture gallery.



Saturday: Matchstick (Picture: AnHag)

















