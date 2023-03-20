Sonic Frontiers: new challenges are coming and they promise to be very tough

It’s been over 4 months now Sonic Frontiers has landed on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game developed by Sonic Team received a very good reception from the public, happy to find the little blue hedgehog for the first time in an open world. Since there is something for everyone, on our side, Sonic Frontiers did not really convince us. It must still be recognized that the sensations of speed provided by the title do not leave indifferent. Thanks to its new challenges, which are coming this week, Sonic Frontiers should again bring together the public massively.

Sonic Frontiers update will delight players looking for a challenge

The first of three major updates to Sonic Frontiers named “Ѕіghtѕ, Ѕоundѕ аnd Ѕрееd” (sights, sounds and speed in the language of Molière) arrives from this March 23rd. On the menu, a Jukebox, a photo mode and above all, two new challenges, all in reference to the name of this update. Here’s what’s in store for players, according to the official blog de PlayStation.

The new cyberspace challenge is a time trial where you must complete seven levels of each island (Kronos, Ares, Chaos) against the clock. Sonic Frontiers also offers Battle Rush, a timed mode, in which you quickly muster several waves of enemies, Guardians and Titans. Aim for the best time and you might have a special surprise.

Two more free updates planned for 2023

The new challenges should delight challenge lovers. Sonic Frontiers does not lack content, but more than 4 months after its release, fans of the game had surely already been around. This major update is just the first of three big waves of content planned for this year by Sonic Team. The game also has some additional features, such as the ability to modify certain animations. The Jukebox provides access to 53 songs, including many from past Sonic games to listen to while exploring. You will have to collect collectibles to unlock the other 40. Good news, you won’t have to spend a dime to get updates from Sonic Frontiers. In December 2022, the title already had more than 2.5 million copies sold.