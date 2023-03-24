Sonic Origins Plus: a new compilation of the blue hedgehog is announced with 12 additional games

SEGA has just announced Sonic Origins Plus which will be released on June 23 on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s a new compilation with additional content and 12 additional games to immerse yourself in the adventures of the blue hedgehog.

Good news for Sonic fans. SEGA announced a new compilation of the adventures of the blue hedgehog. After Sonic Origins released on June 23, 2022, Sonic Origins Plus is a new compilation that will be released exactly one year later, on June 23, 2023. It will offer the same content as the first compilation with 12 additional Game Gear games and additional content.

Sonic Origins Plus © SEGA

She will be available in dematerialized version and in physical version at 39.99 €. The physical version will additionally include a 20-page artbook and a reversible cover with never-before-seen illustrations that pay homage to the famous blue hedgehog of the 90s. In addition, players who already own Sonic Origins will be able to download the upgrade for 9.99 €.

Sonic Origins Plus adds 12 Game Gear games and new playable characters

Here are all the games included in the new blue hedgehog compilation:

Sonic the Hedgehog 1 ;

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ;

Sonic 3 & Knuckles ;

Sonic CD ;

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine ;

Sonic Blast ;

Sonic Chaos ;

Sonic Drift ;

Sonic Drift 2 ;

Sonic Labyrinth ;

Sonic Spinball ;

Sonic the Hedgehog ;

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ;

Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble ;

Tails Adventure ;

Tails’ Skypatrol.

New playable characters have also been added. Players will be able embody Amy dans Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles et Sonic CD. Knuckles red echidna will also be playable in Sonic CD. SEGA also clarified that Sonic Origins Plus includes all previously released additional content, i.e. mirror mode, extreme missions, new character animations, music and backgrounds. It is therefore the ideal compilation for all Sonic fans.

Sonic Origins Plus sera available June 23, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam et l’Epic Games Store).

