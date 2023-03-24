Sonic Origins Plus: Sega announces another classic collection







Sega is reissuing the classic Sonic adventures (once again) this summer: Sonic Origins Plus then bundles several titles originally released for the Mega Drive, Mega CD and Game Gear, and also adds Amy as a playable character.

Sonic Origins Plus is an expanded version of the Sonic Origins collection released last June, which includes newly remastered versions of Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. These are also present in the Plus Edition, but there are now 12 Game Gear games featuring the blue hedgehog and his friends, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic Drift, Sonic Triple Trouble and Tails Adventure.

Also, for the first time, Amy Rose can now be played in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Of course, she also brings her pico hammer with her as a weapon. Sonic CD also adds Knuckles as a playable character.

Sonic Origins Plus will be available for download and retail on June 23, 2023. Those who already own Sonic Origins can purchase the new content for EUR 9.99.