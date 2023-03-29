Sonic speeds up the rhythm of Samba de Amigo: Party Central

You can also count on Sonic for the release of the iconic rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party Central. SEGA recently announced that game content from the Sonic The Hedgehog series will be included in the music game. An exact release is not yet known, but Samba de Amigo: Party Central is for Summer 2023 planned for the Nintendo Switch.

The following content will be included in the basic version:

“Escape From the City” from Sonic Adventure 2

“Fist Bump” from Sonic Forces

A stage based on “City Escape” from Sonic Adventure 2, in which Amigo is accompanied by Sonic himself

In addition to his appearance at Samba de Amigo, has already Sonic Origins Plus and the first DLC to Sonic Frontiers announced.