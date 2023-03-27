Sonos Era 300, immersive and compact spatial sound (almost) like in the cinema

“Revolutionary”, “innovative”, “powerful”, “aesthetic”… there is no shortage of superlatives in the mouths of Sonos to praise the merits of its latest creation. Baptized Era 300, would this connected speaker be, in view of this surname which is reminiscent (without the “h”) of that of the beautiful wife of Zeus, a formidable deity?

In this sonic Olympus where competition is fierce, the American giant intends to reign resolutely, from March 28. We therefore tested the tantalizing promise of 360-degree spatial sound, compatible with the innovative Dolby Atmos. This technology popularized recently with the second volume of “Avatar” by James Cameron revolutionizes the immersive sound experience in cinema. Sonos, finally, seems to want to compete, with a more refined design, with the intense listening promised since 2015 by the Phantom I from the French start-up Devialet. But by dividing by 4 its purchase price. Successful bet ?

A design at the service of sound

The choice of sleek and compact design is obvious at first glance. In black or white, this beautiful 4.5 kg baby takes up almost no space with a width of 26 cm and a height of 16 cm. Equipped with wifi, Bluetooth and a jack input, the speaker has a fairly intuitive user interface, where it is possible to manage the volume, stop or switch from one song to another with a simple fingering.

It is more eco-friendly, too, since the brand has decided to reduce its environmental impact compared to its