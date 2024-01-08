Sonsoles nega comes out in defense of his Planeta award-winning novel: They have destroyed it

Sonsoles nega is experiencing its sweetest stage. The journalist not only triumphs in the afternoons of Antena 3 with her program Y Ahora Sonsoles, leader in her time slot compared to Ana Rosa Quintana, but also in her role as a writer since last November She received the Planeta award for her book The Maid’s Daughters. A novel set in Galicia that is not exempt from controversy.

There are many who They support the theory that Sonsoles nega received the award for being one of the stars of Atresmediasomething that the television company wanted to defend itself against on the set of La Rosa, Nuria Roca’s program on laSexta where she also remembered her time on Telecinco.

There are some criticisms that I didn’t understand at the time. Especially since the book had not been released yet, wanting to condition the award on my work at Antena 3 (…) I refuse to naturalize that this can be said because it is a lie., he begins by saying. However, he recognizes that his exposure on the small screen is a plus when it comes to selling more copies. He gives us the window that the reader knows us for better or worse. That’s a fortune. But I already wrote before being on Antena 3, she says.

About the criticism

The presenter admits that she is aware of the criticism: Yes, I read them. I learn from many, others seem very cloying to me and the ones I don’t understand, I despise.. This novel has been destroyed by critics. And I can only kneel before the readers who have turned a deaf ear and given it a chance, she continues.

About the plot of his book, Sonsoles nega reveals that it is a true story: Part of the exchange of some girls in the crib within days of birth. And that story had happened that I told as a journalist when Juan del Val worked at Telecinco.

With Jual del Val on Telecinco

Sonsoles nega and Juan del Val were program partners on It’s Already Midday, on Mediaset. A stage that he has remembered in the laSexta space. When you were both in another place, I don’t know what you were doing there, to be honest., says Nuria Roca between laughs. The truth is that we had a great time, then he left, she replies, she denies.