Sony may be on the way with new portable console

After attempting to challenge Nintendo’s dominance with the Playstation Portable and Playstation Vita, Sony exited the portable console market in March 2019 when production of the Playstation Vita ended. Now reporting though Insider Gaming that Sony wants to get back in the game, but not quite in the same way as before.

The new attempt goes by the internal code name Q Lite, and according to the rumor will require you to already have a Playstation 5 console at home. The Q Lite will use Playstation’s “Remote Play” function to stream Playstation 5 games to the handheld device’s 8-inch screen, in 1080p and 60 frames per second.

According to rumors, the Q Lite will be launched before a Pro version of the Playstation 5 is released, which according to Inside Gamer will happen towards the end of 2024. Upgrades in the middle of console generations seem to be the new norm after the introduction of the Playstation 4 Pro and Xbox One X from Sony and Microsoft last generation.

