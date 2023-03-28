Sony VS Microsoft: new turning point in the war between the two giants

PlayStation’s turn to be accused. Sony is in the crosshairs of American justice, and it is Microsoft that could emerge as the big winner.

Video games are above all about passion, the pleasure of playing. That’s what the naive gamer that I am says to myself. But the truth is that it is first and foremost a huge industry. The sums of money involved are colossal, which sometimes leads to heated conflicts. Unless you live in an underground bunker and cut off from all access to the outside, you must have heard of the duel that currently opposes Sony to Microsoft around the announcement of the takeover of Activision-Blizzard by the American giant.

The Japanese firm fears that the Xbox ecosystem will benefit greatly from this acquisition, to the detriment of PlayStation. The merciless battle has been going on for weeks. Sony even went so far as to raise the possibility that Activision-Blizzard could tamper with the PS4 and PS5 versions of these Call of Duty games. In short, the Japanese manufacturer fears that the competition will become unfair. But according to American senators, he would be in no position to raise the issue.

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II

Sony, king of unfair competition in Japan?

For some time now, the American Congress has taken a close interest in Sony’s monopoly on consoles in Japan. And since we were talking about unfair competition, the information revealed in a letter sent to the senators is striking: in the land of the Rising Sun, the publisher would have an almost total monopoly on the market for high-end consoles or in other words those of the latest generation. Exit, therefore, the Nintendo Switch. The main victim of this monopoly would then be Sony’s direct competitor, Microsoft.

Sony would control 98% of the high-end gaming market. Yet the Japanese government has allowed Sony to engage in blatant anti-competitive behavior, through exclusive deals and payments to publishers. Senatrice Maria Cantwell (via Axios)

A letter written by Republican senators also goes in this direction, arguing that the Xbox ecosystem is directly impacted by the approach.

We find that Sony owns 98% of the market, pays third-party publishers to keep their games unavailable on Xbox, and routinely negotiates exclusivity deals that prevent Japan’s most popular games from being released on Xbox. Letter written by Republican senators

We also recall that an American-Japanese trade agreement signed in 2019 calls for a “non-discriminatory treatment of digital products”. In concrete terms, Sony therefore has no right to compete with Microsoft in such an unfair manner on its own territory. For its part, the Japanese regulator responsible for approving the takeover of Activision Blizzard has given the green light. You haven’t finished hearing about this case.