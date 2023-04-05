Sony WH-1000XM5, headphone Bluetooth com ANC, ganha nova cor Midnight Blue

WH-1000XM5 got a new color called Midnight Blue. Originally released in 2022, this is the fifth generation of Sony’s popular Bluetooth headphone with ANC, which became a huge success due to the great capacity of its active noise canceling system. At the premiere, the headset arrived in black and silver, where the latter looks a lot like beige.

If you have any Bluetooth headphones from Sony’s 1000XM line, you will notice that the latest generation no longer allows you to fold the bow (headband) to store the headphones more compactly in its case. At the same time, the headband of the WH-1000XM5 has become slimmer compared to the WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM5 ganha nova cor Midnight Blue

Midnight Blue is the new selling option for the Sony WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth headphones with ANC. Source: GSMArena

For those who want something outside of classic colors like black, silver and white the new Midnight Blue color of the Sony WH-1000XM5 provides an elegant yet understated option, allowing the person to even manage to match their outfits with the headset. . It’s a dark blue tone with small details in gold (written “Sony” on the bow and the part where you pull the zipper of the case to close or open).



Headphone Bluetooth Sony WH-1000XM5 na cor Midnight Blue. Fonte: GSMArena

battery life

In the fifth generation of the WH-1000XM series we have a battery life of up to 24 hours of continuous playback with active noise cancellation (ANC). If you use the headset with ANC turned off, the Bluetooth headphone can last up to 32 hours. If you follow the generations released by Sony, you will notice that there was a drop in the duration capacity compared to the WH-1000XM4, for example, where you had up to 30h with ANC on and 38h with active noise cancellation turned off.

Bluetooth audio connectivity and codecs

In WH-1000XM5 we support Bluetooth 5.2, providing multipoint connection natively, while in the last generation we had Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of Bluetooth audio codecs, there are the same as before: SBC, AAC and LDAC.

Release and availability

The Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Bluetooth headphone in Midnight Blue will be released on April 5, 2023 for US$399.99. It is not yet known when the headset will be sold in Brazil and what its value will be in the country.